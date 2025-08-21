Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $232.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after purchasing an additional 560,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

