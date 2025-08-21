NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NVDA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.