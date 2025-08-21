Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 321,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $55.0840 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

