Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $15,388,216.47. Following the sale, the director owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,988,740.36. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total transaction of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at $69,295,599.36. This represents a 40.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 294,124 shares valued at $106,413,560. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $391.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.47 and a 200 day moving average of $315.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $393.77.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.71.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

