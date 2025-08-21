Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 216,828 Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 216,828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.30% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 168,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 213,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 79,821 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

