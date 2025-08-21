Notis McConarty Edward Has $9.07 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.