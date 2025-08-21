Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Morningstar by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,584,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.08, for a total value of $1,871,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,347,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,397,896.48. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,647 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,582. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $262.29 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

