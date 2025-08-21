Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Marqeta worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marqeta by 5,396.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838,535 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in Marqeta by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

In related news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $14,917,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,399,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,095,370. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the sale, the executive owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

