Invesco Ltd. Purchases 680,766 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.67% of Kohl’s worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.89.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of KSS stock opened at $13.3410 on Thursday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

