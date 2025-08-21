Invesco Ltd. Has $24.88 Million Stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 794.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,218,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,512,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,335.08. This trade represents a 80.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,069,027.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,467.91. This represents a 38.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,711 shares of company stock worth $13,205,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

