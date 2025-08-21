Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $402.0330 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

