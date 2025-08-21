HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS opened at $240.1750 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,207. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

