HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Calix, Inc $CALX

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $922,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4,397.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX stock opened at $56.5740 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 1.27. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,960. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

