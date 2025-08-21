HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BUG stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.