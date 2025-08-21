HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 753.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $10,072,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $31.2630 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

