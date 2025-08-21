HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,298,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $442.86 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

