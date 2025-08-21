HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 59,755 Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165,176 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,836 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,412,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,686,000 after acquiring an additional 471,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 751.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,401 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

