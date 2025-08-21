HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,258 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

