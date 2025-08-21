First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.