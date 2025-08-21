Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.4040 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.43%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

