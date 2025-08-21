Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,385 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,253,863.60. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.97.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

