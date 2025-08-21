Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,332. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

