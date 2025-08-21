Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cfra Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $12.2760 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

