Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Has $258,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 27,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its position in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 17,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

