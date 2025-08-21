Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000.

FOLD stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

