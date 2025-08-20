Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Renasant Co. $RNST

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 42.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.4360 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

