Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $28.5350 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

