Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 140.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Globant by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $68.7170 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on Globant and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

