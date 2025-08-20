Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 23,736 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.