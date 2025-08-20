Invesco Ltd. Has $26.50 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of Bread Financial worth $26,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 391,272 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,545,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:BFH opened at $59.7530 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.