Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 13.8%

NJUL opened at $69.3340 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $55.4032 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.