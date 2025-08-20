HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,587,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,698,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,196,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,493,000 after buying an additional 188,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $3,084,056 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $182.7780 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $183.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

