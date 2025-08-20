Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,080 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

