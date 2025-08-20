Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Choice Hotels International worth $25,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,043.74. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.5930 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.20 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.08.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

