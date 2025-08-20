Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,733. This represents a 84.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $5,763,356.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,300. This trade represents a 70.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,826 shares of company stock worth $20,063,286. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

