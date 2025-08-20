AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $412.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.87.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.33.

In other AppLovin news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,214 shares of company stock valued at $448,294,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

