Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

