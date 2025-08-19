Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 603,079 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $222,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

