Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $81.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.