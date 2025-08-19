Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PNW opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

