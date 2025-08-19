Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of NMI worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

