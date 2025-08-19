Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

