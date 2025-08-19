Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Stock Position Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 22,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

