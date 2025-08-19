Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) & Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Critical Contrast

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.26% 28.11% 7.05% Arhaus 5.33% 20.08% 5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sally Beauty and Arhaus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 2 2 0 2.20 Arhaus 0 11 4 0 2.27

Valuation & Earnings

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $12.8750, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Arhaus has a consensus target price of $10.8333, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Arhaus.

This table compares Sally Beauty and Arhaus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.72 billion 0.35 $153.41 million $1.86 7.16 Arhaus $1.27 billion 1.38 $68.55 million $0.50 24.80

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arhaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arhaus has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Arhaus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arhaus beats Sally Beauty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. It offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

