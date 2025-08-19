Invesco Ltd. Sells 866 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.