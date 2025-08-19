Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $34,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,220,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,218,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,952,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,605,000 after purchasing an additional 171,935 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,438,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,989 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,739,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,268,000 after purchasing an additional 696,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,131,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 637,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

