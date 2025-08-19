Invesco Ltd. Purchases 120,696 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $41,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

