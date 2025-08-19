Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,388,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 991,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 111.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

