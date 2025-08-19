Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $273.00 price objective on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total transaction of $302,110.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,572.74. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,208.90. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,676 shares of company stock worth $1,942,668 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.6%

CSW stock opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.99 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.96.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

