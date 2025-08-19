Invesco Ltd. Has $39.57 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $39,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.5%

WDFC stock opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.48. WD-40 Company has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

